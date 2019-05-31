Josh Elvir named National Player of the Year by NCBWA Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Angelo State Rams fell in three games in the South Central Super Regional to end their season, but a handful of Rams earned All-American honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Outfielder Josh Elvir was named First-Team All-American as well as the National Player of the Year after having one of the best offensive seasons in Angelo State history. Elvir led the nation in batting average (.458), on base percentage (.584), RBI (81) and slugging percentage (.989).

Shortstop Nick Novak and third baseman Jordan Williams also earned honorable mention All-American honors.