Jones named LSC Male Athlete of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Former Angelo State defensive end Markus Jones was named the 2019 Lone Star Conference Male Athlete of Year on Tuesday after terrorizing offenses all season for the Rams.

"I'd like to thank God, my fiancée, family, coaches and everyone for being selected for the LSC Male Athlete of the Year," Jones said via Twitter. "I also want to give credit to my fellow peers for their hard work in the LSC. Keep grinding and never give up on your dreams."

Jones signed with the Baltimore Ravens in April as an undrafted free agent after setting new marks throughout the 2018 season. Jones racked up 84 tackles last season and led the nation with 36.5 tackles for loss all while breaking the Angelo State career sack record with 37 (17.5 sacks in 2018).

Adding to his season stats, Jones also finished with four forced fumbles and two blocked field goals.

The Ravens signee is no stranger to accomplishments. To go along with the 2019 Lone Star Conference Male Athlete of the Year award, Jones was named First Team All-Conference, Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Region, South Central Regional Defensive Player of the Year, D2CCA Defensive Player of the Year, AFCA First Team All-America, Don Hansen First Team All-America, Don Hansen Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press First Team All-America and was the Gene Upshaw Award winner.