Jarryd Taylor hired as next Ozona head football coach, athletic director

OZONA– The Ozona Lions knew coming into the 2020 football season that they would be under the direction of a new head coach, and after a month-long search, a former Lion will lead the program.

Jarryd Taylor will return to his stopping grounds as the next head football coach and athletic director of Ozona. Taylor graduated from Ozona in 2004 and comes over from Midland High School, where he spent the last four years as the linebackers coach for the Bulldogs.

“It’s been amazing so far,” Taylor said. “I think the biggest change has been the amount of phone calls I’ve been getting and I’ve talked on the phone so much. I’m not used to that. But it’s been really fun so far and it’s going to be a lot of fun getting to be back in my hometown.”

Taylor’s father, Steve Taylor, was the athletic director and head football coach from 1999-2004.

More Stories for you

• Wall family creates par 3 golf course

WALL — One Wall family decided to get creative in their spare time. The three sons of Wall girls basketball head coach…

• LV Chiefs staying hopeful through suspension

SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs soccer team is staying positive through the UIL’s suspension of high school…

• ASU’s Siroki named LSC Male Field Athlete of the Year

RICHARDSON — Angelo State’s Trpimir Siroki is named the Male Field Athlete of the Year by the Lone Star Conference a…

• ASU Football releases 2020 schedule

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State football team announced their 2020 regular season schedule for the fall. Their season will…

• West Texas Deaf Olympics canceled due to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO — The 16 annual West Texas Deaf Olympics is canceled due to the wide-spreading COVID-19 (coronavirus) p…

• UIL extends suspension of all activities to May 4th

AUSTIN–The University of Interscholastic League announced on Thursday that it is extending the suspension of all…