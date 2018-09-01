Local Sports

Inside the Game: Week One Edition 8/31/18

Highlights and scores from your Concho Valley teams

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:33 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:33 PM CDT

Inside the Game: Week One Edition 8/31/18

San Angelo, TX - Inside the Game with Jason Britsch and Rachel Turnock brings you highlights and scores from your Concho Valley teams.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected