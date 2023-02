SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the 2023 season begins Friday, February 3rd for the Angelo State baseball and softball teams, KLST Sports previews the seasons for both the Rams and Rambelles with a 30-minute special.

‘Inside the Dugout: A Rams, Rambelles Season Preview’ covers recaps of last season, previews of this season, PLUS interviews with the players and coaches from both teams.

