SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #10 ranked Wall Hawks took on the Mason Punchers Friday night in their last gear up before district play starts next week.

“We hold our hat on our defense. We think they’re the key to our success. You know, there are some guys over there that are extremely fast, extremely aggressive, got a lot of kids who have played, you know, this is their second year to start and we are still fairly young,” said Hawk head coach Houston Guy. “I think they are extremely quick and extremely aggressive and they’re the reason we’ve had so much success here lately.”

Coming off a bi-week, the Hawks had a few extra days to prepare for this tough Mason team.

“I’m really excited. Mason is a good team so it’ll be a good challenge, we’ll have a great atmosphere,” junior safety, Nathan Pepper said. “It’ll be a great game to play. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season, we’ve come out hot to start and it looks like a bright future ahead.”

Now on the other side of the gridiron, the Mason Punchers who have seen a lot of success this season collecting four strong wins and suffering a one-point loss to Coleman.

“You know, there are days that drag but for the most part, consistently, they come with confidence. Coming off of four big wins, four in a row, and so obviously we are excited you know to get a real challenge this week out of Wall and really put us on the map, see where we are at as far as our program goes,” said Punchers head coach Michael McLeod.

Not only are the coaches hoping to see how their Mason team responds, but also the athletes are wanting to see how they respond to a strong Hawk defense.

“We know Wall is a good team and I’m looking to see how we’re going to react, you know when it comes down to the nitty and gritty,” said senior running back, Isaiah Bishop. “You know how are we going to do, and hopefully that we can stay even kill and just get through the game and come out with a win.”