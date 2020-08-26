How high school football games will be different for fans in 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas–When the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released their 2020-2021 COVID-19 risk mitigation guidelines on July 21st, there was a section for guidance regarding spectators and fans at sporting events.

One of the biggest changes will be 50-percent capacity limitation at stadiums for spectators. School Districts have adjusted to that by selling tickets online or some other form prior to every game, to ensure they do not exceed that capacity.

In accordance to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, spectators must also wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. For a complete list of the guidelines from the UIL, click here.

School Districts have also provided any COVID-19 related information on their websites as well.

