Holland Award winners announced by Angelo State Athletics

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Every year, Angelo State Athletics honors one athlete from every sport with the Holland Award, which is voted on by teammates. The award is not only for athletic ability, but represents the type of person the athlete is off the court or field.

Holland’s Awards for Fall and Winter of 2019-2020

Earning the honor for football is Blake Harris, who played five seasons with the Rams. He was named team captain in 201. The offensive lineman from Fort Worth was a three-time All Conference Honorable Mention Selection. He was also named to the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Commissioners Honor Roll this past fall.

Avery McNeme is the winner for Angelo State Soccer. The Lubbock native is a two-time LSC Midfielder of the year and two-time First Team All-Conference selection. She is also a two-time CCA First Team All-South Central Region selection. A USC Third Team All-American and First Scholar All-West Region selection.

Earning the honor for volleyball is the setter Meghan Parker, her second straight Holland Award. She made an immediate impact, earning LSC and AVCA Freshman of the year, D2CCA Second Team All-Region, AVCA Second team All-American, Second Team All-Conference Selection. She also earned First Team All-Conference selection twice and Academic Player of the Year twice. She was named setter of the week 10 different times by the LSC. She ranks second in program history with service aces with 157, and fourth in assists with 4, 182.

Honoring Belles Basketball is Asia Davis. In her two seasons with the team, the guard from Midwest City, OK scored 500 points, averaging 9.09 per game. She totaled 161 rebounds, 132 assists, 44 steals and five blocks. She was an All-Conference Honorable Mention selection. She started in 49 of the 55 games she played as a Belle.

Honoring the Rams is Senior Forward Andres Ibarguen. He had 13 double doubles in 2019, averaging 14.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He led the LSC in shooting percentage with a .684. He was selected as a Second Team All-Conference player, All-South Central Regional team, and Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball. He also was named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

For Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Bridgett Cadenhead and Preston Brooks are the winners. Cadenhead has been with the program for three seasons, setting a personal best at the Buffalo Stampede this past fall with a time of 16:55.6 in the 4K.

Preston brooks was a fifth year senior, and set at personal best at the Angelo State Cross Country Classic in 2017, with a time of 26:52.8 for a seventh place finish in the 8K. Before the spring season was canceled, he clocked a career-best time of 33:50.12 in the 10,000 at the Trinity Invite to end his track career.

Holland’s Awards for Spring 2019-2020

Anna Schneemann is the winner for Angelo State Tennis. She returned to her hometown of San Angelo to play one season with the Belles as a graduate student, transferring from Southwestern University. She posted a 7-2 record, 6-1 in non-conference and 1-1 in LSC play.

Representing Angelo State Softball is Pitcher Meagan Hill. She threw her first career no-hitter against Molloy College back on Februray 7th. In her four years with the program, she’s totaled 179 strikeouts in 223.2 innings, and a 3.32 ERA She also earned LSC Pitcher of the Week and NFCA Pitcher of the Week.

Jordan Williams is the winner of the Holland’s Award for Angelo State Baseball. The third baseman was named LSC Freshman of the Year in 2019, and was an All-American selection. He’s played in 71 games and has a career batting average of .377.

Representing Women’s Track and Field is Karlea Duhon. The Sophomore from Tyler is an All-American. She is a multi-event athlete that is an LSC heptathlon and pentathlon champion.

Ezekiel Vaughn is the winner of the Holland’s Award for Men’s Track and Field. Vaughn won the award last year. He has scored at multiple events in two of the LSC Outdoor Championships and was a third team All-Conference selection for the outdoor season last year.

Receiving the award for golf is Amy Howard, posting a career-best finish in 2019, and a career-best tournament scoring average of 77.8. She shot her best round in the 2018-19 season with a score of 71.

Honoring Athletic Training is Sierra Eden, the winner of the Holland’s Award.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Stadium updating turf and track

San Angelo Stadium turf update, May 22nd, 2020 SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Stadium is getting a new track and…

• THIS DAY IN SPORTS: May 23rd, 2012

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Colts are forever stitched into the history of San Angelo. Baseball was the city’s g…

• This Day in Sports: May 22nd, 2016

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado– Angelo State Baseball won their second straight and third over all NCAA DII South Central…

• San Angelo Stadium lights up for 2020 seniors

SAN ANGELO, Texas– On Friday night from 9:00-10:00 p.m. San Angelo Stadium shined their lights as a symbol of hope and…

• UIL releases guidelines for summer strength, conditioning programs

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) revealed its updated Summer 2020 strength and c…

• San Angelo ISD announces new Executive Director of Athletics

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD named Rodney Chant its new Executive Director of Athletics Friday a…