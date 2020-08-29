HIGHLIGHTS: Wink rallies back to beat Cougars

WINK, Texas– The Wink Wildcats hosted Christoval to open up the 2020 season, and rallied back to beat the Cougars, 36-21.

Christoval led for the entire first half, leading 13-7 at halftime and 21-14 in the third quarter.

The Cougars will be on the road again next week at Grape Creek (0-1) on Friday, September 4th.

