SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles finally get to play their home opener, the last of the fall sports to do so. The Belles came home from Colorado and New Mexico with a 2-0 record, after wins against Fort Lewis, and New Mexico Highlands.

The Belles talked about returning home, and playing in front of a home crowd, and playing on a familiar pitch. They'll take on Regis University at the ASU Soccer Complex Friday night at 7pm.