SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wall Lady Hawks dominate the Midland Greenwood Rangers 56-23 in their season opener.
The Lady Hawks start the season 1-0 and will be back in action on November 11th versus Snyder on the road.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
