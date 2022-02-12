WALL– Wall defeated TLCA 59-49 in a 6-3A district matchup at Wall high school Friday night.



The Eagles attempted to come back late in the game but were unable to get past the Hawk offense in the final moments of the game.



Jacob Richardson had a game-high of 29 points to help lead Wall to the top of the district. The Hawks improve to 12-1 in district while TLCA moves to 10-3 in district play.



Watch the highlights in the video above.