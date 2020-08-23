HIGHLIGHTS: Wall beats Harper in straight sets, falls to Andrews in five

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WALL, Texas– The Wall Lady Hawks hosted Harper and Andrews for a dual on Saturday. Wall swept Harper (25-9, 25-13, 27-25) and fell in a five-set match to Andrews (25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9), losing their first match of the season.

The Lady Hawks (6-1) will play at Brownwood at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City survives TLCA in four sets
Sterling City, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles defeated the TLCA in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19) S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek beats Sterling City in hard-fought battle
STERLING CITY, Texas– In the battle of the Lady Eagles, Grape Creek came out on top in five sets. Grape Creek won the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View downs TLCA in straight sets
San Angelo, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated the TLCA Lady Eagles in straight sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-20) Friday a…

• Water Valley football player pioneers workouts with Facebook page
WATER VALLEY, Texas– When the University Interscholastic League canceled all remaining spring activities in April due…

• Olfen giving second chances with creation of varsity athletics
ROWENA, Texas — Olfen ISD has existed for over 100 years, but have never competed in varsity athletics. Until n…

• REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Watch the replay of the 2020 High School Preview Show here! Matt Loch, Jaydon Hart, Ryan Reynolds, and Rachel Turnock…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo