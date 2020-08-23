HIGHLIGHTS: Wall beats Harper in straight sets, falls to Andrews in five

WALL, Texas– The Wall Lady Hawks hosted Harper and Andrews for a dual on Saturday. Wall swept Harper (25-9, 25-13, 27-25) and fell in a five-set match to Andrews (25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9), losing their first match of the season.

The Lady Hawks (6-1) will play at Brownwood at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th.

