HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest opens season with win, outlasts Grape Creek in four-set thriller

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Veribest opened its season with a win Tuesday night after defeating Grape Creek in four sets (28-30, 22-25, 31-29, 19-25) at Grape Creek High School.

