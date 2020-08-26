HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest opens season with win, outlasts Grape Creek in four-set thriller

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Veribest opened its season with a win Tuesday night after defeating Grape Creek in four sets (28-30, 22-25, 31-29, 19-25) at Grape Creek High School.

More Stories for you

• Lake View, Water Valley cancel volleyball match amid positive test

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday’s volleyball match between Lake View (4-2) and Water Valley (1-1) has been canceled. The c…

• LIDAR traffic enforcement operation August 24, 2020

San Angelo, Texas – This morning, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic E…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek storms back to defeat Miles in five sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Grape Creek and Miles battled in a five-set showdown on Saturday, and the Lady Eagles were…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall beats Harper in straight sets, falls to Andrews in five

WALL, Texas– The Wall Lady Hawks hosted Harper and Andrews for a dual on Saturday. Wall swept Harper (25-9, 25-13,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City survives TLCA in four sets

Sterling City, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles defeated the TLCA in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19) S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek beats Sterling City in hard-fought battle

STERLING CITY, Texas– In the battle of the Lady Eagles, Grape Creek came out on top in five sets. Grape Creek won the…