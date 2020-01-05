HIGHLIGHTS: Turner’s 21 points guides Rams to third straight win

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams defeated Western New Mexico 92-79 for their third straight win Saturday evening at the Junell Center.

Senior guard Collin Turner scored a game-high 21 points for Angelo State while senior guard Jeremy Hayes added 19 points.

The Rams (9-2, 5-2) return to action next Saturday on the road against the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals (8-4, 5-2) who are on a five-game winning streak. Tip-off set for 3 p.m.

