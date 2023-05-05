SAN ANGELO, TX. — The second-ranked and top-seeded Angelo State baseball team started the 2023 postseason off with a dominant 11-0 victory in seven innings over eighth-seed Eastern New Mexico.

The Rams wasted no time getting on the board Friday night, scoring on a bunt single by Austin Beck that platted home Jacob Guerrero to give ASU a 1-0 lead.

ASU would add to it in the third thanks to a Guerrero two-run homer over the left field wall to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the fifth, Beck would collect two more RBIs, after a double down the left-field line scoring Tripp Clark and Thomas Cain, before the Rams would score sixth in the sixth for the victory.

Starting on the mound was Aaron Munson who tossed four innings allowing no runs and four strikeouts to improve to 6-2 on the year.

In relief, Kade Bragg picked up the nine-out save striking out four as well, not allowing a hit.

With the win, the Rams improve to 43-8 on the year and are a win away from advancing to the next round of the conference tournament.

The Rams and Greyhounds continue their best-of-three series Saturday, with game two scheduled to start at 4 p.m.