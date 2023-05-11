SAN ANGELO, TX. — The chase for a three-peat of LSC baseball tournament championships is still alive and well for the Angelo State Rams thanks to their 11-3 victory over Lubbock Christian Thursday night.

Angelo State would get on the board in the first thanks to an RBI double by Tripp Clark scoring Austin Beck.

The game would remain a 1-0 lead for the Rams until Tyler Boggs singled to left that would plate home Justin Harris.

ASU would double their lead in fifth with a Beck double, and Jordan Williams single scoring Clark twice, and Jacob Guerrero.

On the mound for the Rams was Kade Bragg who would pick up his 12th win of the season going six innings, allowing just runs, while striking out five.

ASU would pull away from the Chaps late, scoring seven runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings highlighted by a three-run home run by Justin Harris.

In relief for the Rams, Mason Bryant, Scott Ellis, and Caleb Heuertz would go an inning each.

The Rams improve to 44-8 on the season and now will play in a winner’s bracket game against St. Edward’s Friday at 2 p.m. at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium.