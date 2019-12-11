HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA steals road win over Miles, 56-42

TLCA High School — Team Scores

MILES — The TLCA Eagles picked up their sixth win of the season after topping Miles 56-42 Tuesday night.

Junior guard Jevon Everitt scored 13 first-half points to lead the Eagles to victory. Miles falls to 5-3 with the loss.

