HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA steals road win over Miles, 56-42

MILES — The TLCA Eagles picked up their sixth win of the season after topping Miles 56-42 Tuesday night.

Junior guard Jevon Everitt scored 13 first-half points to lead the Eagles to victory. Miles falls to 5-3 with the loss.

More Stories for you

• Ballinger’s Bean, Winn earn District 4-3A Div. II superlatives

SAN ANGELO — Ballinger’ Cooper Bean and Adam Winn both earned District 4-3A Division II superlatives on Tuesday. Bean…

• Belles learning while winning; sweep LSC weekly awards

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State are learning, just like every team this early in the season. The Belles are also winning…

• KLST Player of the Week: Moore aids Belles in wins over Tarleton State, Texas Woman’s

SAN ANGELO — Senior forward De’Anira Moore is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after fueling the Angelo State w…

• Season Pass Ep. 17: Blackwell’s historic run ends; Angelo State sweeps Tarleton State

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• Chinn selected to All-Tournament Team

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball Senior Right Side Hitter Sundara Chinn was selected to the NCAA DII South Central…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Irion County zooms past Miles for tournament championship

MILES — No. 17 Irion County defeated Miles 56-40 in the Miles Rib Tournament Championship game on Saturday. More S…