SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams hosted Midwestern State, Saturday evening, looking for back to back wins after defeating West Texas A&M on the road last week.

Both teams would go scoreless through the first quarter, but a Bradley Larson 23 yard field goal would put the Rams on the board first coming out of the second quarter.

About seven minutes later, Angelo State’s offense began firing on all cylinders. Quarterback Braeden Fuller connected with Kason Phillips up the middle for a 12 yard touchdown, putting Angelo State on top 10-0 over Midwestern State.

Week in and week out, we’ve seen different things from this Angelo State defense, and this game was no different. Demetrias Charles getting up big on defense, Midwestern State punting it off, he would block the punt, get the scoop and later score for a 20 yard punt return touchdown, Angelo State leading 17-0 at the end of the first half.

Coming out the second half, the lone touchdown would come from quarterback Gerald Gardner, connecting with Kel Williams for 20 yards to add on more insurance for the Rams heading into the fourth quarter.

Angelo State would get one more Bradley Larson field goal, while the Mustangs would score their first touchdown with the extra point no good, and then another late in the game with :34 seconds remaining.

The Rams take this one 27-12 over Midwestern State and move to 6-3 overall, improving to 5-2 in Lone Star Conference play.

Angelo State closes their regular season next Saturday, at home, at the 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium, taking on Western Oregon, kickoff at 6:00 p.m.