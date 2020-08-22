HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City survives TLCA in four sets

Sterling City, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles defeated the TLCA in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19) Saturday afternoon at Sterling City High School.
