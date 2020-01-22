HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City picks up huge road win, hands Veribest first district loss

VERIBEST — Sterling City went on the road Tuesday night and accomplished something four other members in District 11-1A couldn’t.
Beat the Veribest Falcons.
The Eagles defeated the Falcons 52-25 and are now 4-1 in district play while Veribest falls to 4-1 with the loss.
More Stories for you
• Season Pass Ep. 21: Battle of high school basketball goliaths; Belles, Rams hit road
SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…
• Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division I
Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams…
• Veribest’s Wheeless up for Roy Report POTW
VERIBEST- Veribest Lady Falcon, Kennadi Wheeless is up for the Player of the Week by The Roy Report. Wheeless notched…
• TABC high school basketball rankings
Texas high school boys and girls public and private school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of…
• KLST Player of the Week: Everitt stuffs stat sheet for TLCA
SAN ANGELO — Everyone loves a stat-sheet stuffer and TLCA junior guard Jevon Everitt is pretty good at it. Everitt i…
• Belles Soccer Gabby Villagrand selected to Panama’s 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying team
https://twitter.com/BellesSoccer/status/1218631595764174854 SAN ANGELO– A life long dream of playing for a National…