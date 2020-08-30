HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City downs Klondike in four sets

STERLING CITY, Texas — The Sterling City Lady Eagles took care of business against Klondike winning in four sets (25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17) Saturday morning at Sterling City High School.

