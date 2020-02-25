HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City claims first gold ball in nine years, moves on to area round

COLEMAN — Sterling City won its first gold ball in nine years after defeating Paint Rock 66-34 in a Class 1A bi-district round match on Monday.

The Eagles will face Rankin in the area round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Junell Center.

