HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City claims area round win over No. 25 Rankin in overtime thriller

SAN ANGELO– Sterling City boys basketball defeated No. 25 Rankin 87-79 in overtime at the Junell Center in the Class 1A Area Round.

The Eagles were led by Chance Ferguson in points with 19. Quinton McMullan scored 16 points for Sterling City.

The Eagles await the winner over Eden and Sierra Blanca. They will play at 6:00 p.m. Friday in Fort Stockton.

