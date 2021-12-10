Ballinger–Sonora and Menard were both part of the Ballinger invitational and faced each other on Friday afternoon. Sonora came back from a 15 point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 45-44.
The Broncos went on a 14 point run in the final minutes of the game to secure their victory.
Watch the highlights in the video above.
Ballinger–Sonora and Menard were both part of the Ballinger invitational and faced each other on Friday afternoon. Sonora came back from a 15 point deficit in the 4th quarter to win 45-44.