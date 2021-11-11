HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora throttles Odessa Compass in bi-district round

SAN ANGELO – The Sonora Broncos win big over Odessa Compass, 79-8 in the bi-district round of the 3A Division II Region 1 playoffs. It’s the first playoff win for Sonora since 2017, and the first for Blake Weston as a head coach for Sonora.

Wide receiver Jackson Carroll scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of Thursday’s game at San Angelo Stadium. Two of them coming on special teams, as a punt block recovered in the endzone, and a punt returned for a touchdown.

The Broncos await the winner of Canadian and Idalou, who play on Friday night.