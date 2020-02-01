HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick pours in 24 points to lead Miles past Winters

Miles High School — Team Scores

Smithwick pours in 24 points to lead Miles past Winters

MILES — Sophomore power forward Regan Smithwick scored a game-high 24 points as the Miles Lady Bulldogs powered through the Winters Lady Blizzards 55-47 Friday night.

