HIGHLIGHTS: Smithwick leads Miles to 29-point win over TLCA

MILES — Sophomore forward Regan Smithwick scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Miles Lady Bulldogs over TLCA 53-24 Tuesday night.

Miles cruised to a 31-10 halftime lead and never looked back from there. Senior guard Tycie Lang added 18 points for the Lady Bulldogs while senior guard Skyler Brooks followed with 14 points.

Junior guard Kait Kirkland scored a team-high 16 points for TLCA.

Miles improves to 5-2 with the win over TLCA while the Lady Eagles fall to 1-6 on the year.

More Stories for you

• Ballinger’s Bean, Winn earn District 4-3A Div. II superlatives

SAN ANGELO — Ballinger’ Cooper Bean and Adam Winn both earned District 4-3A Division II superlatives on Tuesday. Bean…

• Belles learning while winning; sweep LSC weekly awards

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State are learning, just like every team this early in the season. The Belles are also winning…

• KLST Player of the Week: Moore aids Belles in wins over Tarleton State, Texas Woman’s

SAN ANGELO — Senior forward De’Anira Moore is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after fueling the Angelo State w…

• Season Pass Ep. 17: Blackwell’s historic run ends; Angelo State sweeps Tarleton State

SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…

• Chinn selected to All-Tournament Team

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball Senior Right Side Hitter Sundara Chinn was selected to the NCAA DII South Central…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Irion County zooms past Miles for tournament championship

MILES — No. 17 Irion County defeated Miles 56-40 in the Miles Rib Tournament Championship game on Saturday. More S…