HIGHLIGHTS: Second-half surge fuels No. 14 Blackwell over Irion County

BLACKWELL — No. 14 Blackwell overcame a slow first half to beat the Irion County Hornets 41-30 Tuesday night.
Emilee Sanderson scored a game-high 14 points for Blackwell.
More Stories for you
• Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 1A Division I
Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams…
• Shaping out 2020 for Angelo State Sports
SAN ANGELO– Winter sports are in full swing at Angelo State, and the spring season is just the corner. 2020 is framing…
• Season Pass Ep. 19: Top moments of 2019; Rams, Belles roll to wins
SAN ANGELO — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he recaps t…
• KLST Player of the Week: Turner records season highs in wins over UTPB, WNMU
SAN ANGELO — Angelo State senior guard Collin Turner is this week’s KLST Player of the Week after helping the Rams to w…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Turner’s 21 points guides Rams to third straight win
SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams defeated Western New Mexico 92-79 for their third straight win Saturday evening a…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles defeat Mustangs for third straight win
SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Belles Basketball beat Western New Mexico 69-50 on Saturday at home to win their third…