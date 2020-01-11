HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee falls to Blackwell

ROBERT LEE– The Blackwell Hornets beat the Robert Lee Steers 59-37 to notch their first District win.

The Steers fall to 0-3 in District 11-1A play with the loss. They will travel to Sterling City on Tuesday, January 14th, to battle the Eagles at 7:45 p.m.

Blackwell will host Bronte at 7:30 p.m. on the 14th.

