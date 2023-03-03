SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to their 15-2 victory Friday night over UAFS in seven innings, Angelo State baseball head coach Kevin Brooks collected his 700th win at ASU.

The third-ranked Rams would find themselves trailing after the first inning, but a six-run second and a seven-run third would be more than enough for ASU to pick up their 14th win.

Jacob Guerrero led the Rams at the plate, collecting two hits and four RBIs, while Weston Valasek had a three-hit evening with two RBIs.

ASU starter Aaron Munson threw five innings just allowing two runs off three hits while striking out seven Lion batters.

The Rams and Lions continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.