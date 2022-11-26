SAN ANGELO, TX. — The second-ranked Rams would score 33 unanswered Saturday afternoon as Angelo State defeated Bemidji State 33-7 in the 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship.

The Rams would find themselves trailing after the opening quarter 7-0 after a muffed punt inside the 10-yard line got the Beavers on the board first.

After that, it was all Rams from then on. Zach Bronkhorst and Nate Omayebu III would connect on two passing touchdowns in the second giving the Rams a 13-7 lead going into the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Rams would extend their lead to 16-7 after a 47-yard field goal by Asa Fuller early in the fourth quarter.

Angelo State would add a touchdown by Brayden Wilcox, another field goal by Fuller, and a pick-six by Kason McCullough-Cooper late in the fourth to secure the victory.

The Ram’s defense would force the Beavers into five interceptions on the day, including two by K’hari Watson, and one by Kason McCullough-Cooper that was returned for a touchdown. Daron Allman would lead Angelo State with six tackles, including two for a loss.

“Overall I thought just a dominating performance by our defense. That was one of the top five offenses coming in stat-wise in the country and we held them to under 200 total yards of offense and that’s saying something because they are averaging well over 500 a game so really proud of that effort,” said head coach Jeff Girsch.

“It’s what we’ve been working for. A chance to face Colorado School of Mines again. They are a great opponent, it’s a battle every time we face them. Just a slugfest and a win would mean everything. The regular season game you could say it was a revenge game but this is really the same thing as last year. 3rd round, same teams, this time at our place, and a win would mean everything,” said quarterback Zach Bronkhorst.

Angelo State will now host second-seeded Colorado School of Mines next Saturday, December 3rd in a rematch from last year’s Super Region Four final. Kick-off from LeGrand Stadium is set for 1 p.m.