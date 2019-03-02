HIGHLIGHTS: Rams win series opener against Tarleton State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

March 1, 2019 — Angelo State Baseball opened up a four-game series against Tarleton State Friday night. The Rams beat the Texans, 14-1.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County advances to regional final
March 1, 2019 — Highlights of Irion County’s win over Paducah to advance to the regional final.  More Stories for yo…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eden falls in the regional semi-final
March 1, 2019 — Highlights of Eden’s regional semi-final loss to Jayton. More Stories for you • HIGHLIGHTS: Irio…

• HIGHLIGHTS: #6 Angelo State softball edges out Texas Woman’s 5-3
March 1, 2019 — The #6 Angelo State Rambelles bring their four-game losing streak to an end after their 5-3 win over T…

• Rambelles aim to end four-game skid
March 1, 2019 — Angelo State Softball will welcome in Texas Woman’s Friday night.The Rambelles are hoping to snap a f…

• HIGHLIGHTS: ASU Belles Win Big Over Midwestern St. 2/28
San Angelo–ASU Belles get a big win on the road against Midwestern State.

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams Blow Out Midwestern State on the Road 91-64 2/28/19
Angelo State jumps into a tie for second place with A&M-Commerce in the LSC standings after their blowout win over …

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.