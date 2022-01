CANYON– The Angelo State men’s basketball team came out with the win over No. 8 West Texas A&M 82-79.



Before Thursday night the Rams haven’t won a game against West Texas A&M in over half a decade. Tyrell Carrol had a team-high of 17 points to help improve the rams to 12-4 overall, 3-2 LSC play.



Up next Angelo State will head to Lawton, Oklahoma to face Cameron Univerisity Saturday, January 22.