SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Christian 86-76 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in LSC play.

Willie Guy surpassed the 20-point mark, leading all players in scoring. Guy, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, Trey Farrer, and Carvell Teasett all contributed double-digit scores.

The Rams will be back in action on December 12th at 2 p.m. against UT Permian Basin.