SAN ANGELO– Angelo State pulled off a 73-69 win over Texas A&M Kingsville on Thursday night at the Junell Center.



The Rams went into tonight’s game with vengeance in mind after the Javelinas came away with the overtime win earlier in the season. Paul Williams had a team-high of 19 points for the Rams while Dante Moses contributed 17 points.



Angelo State (16-7 overall, 6-5 in conference play) will be back at the Junell to take on Texas A&M International Saturday, February 12 tip-off is set for 4:00 P.M.