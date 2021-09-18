HIGHLIGHTS: Rams Fall to Mustangs 35-17 in home opener

SAN ANGELO– The No. 17 Angelo State Rams hosted for the first time this season welcoming No. 20 Midwestern State Mustangs.
The Rams came off a comeback win over Chadron State in week two with hopes of keeping an undefeated record as they open up Lone Star Conference play.
Both teams fought back and forth in the first half which Angelo state came out of on top 17-14 but the Rams were unable to keep the lead in the second half the Mustangs would win this matchup 35-17.
