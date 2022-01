SAN ANGELO– Angelo State fell short to Lubbock Christian 85-79 in double overtime.



The Rams held a 12 point lead in the first half but the Chaps found a way to cut the deficit in the second half to seal the deal and avoid an upset from the Rams. Angelo State moves to 3-3 in conference play and 13-5 overall.



Up next: The Rams will host Eastern New Mexico Saturday, January, 29 at 4 P.M.