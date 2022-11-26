SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams hoops team was back in action Saturday night at the Stephens Arena hosting Sul Ross State, looking to stay undefeated on their home territory.

In the first half, both the Rams and the Lobos were strong on the defensive front.

Willie Guy makes the move and charges to the basket, he’ll get it, pick up the and one, stacking on some more Rams points.

The Rams get the defensive rebound and the long pass over to Tre Mitchell, and that shot falls like water.

The Rams take this one in a huge second half, 75-53 over the Lobos, and will be back in action at home, on December 1st against Texas A&M Kingsville in LSC play.