SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rambelles hosting UT Tyler in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots got out to a big 5-0 lead in the first inning and Angelo State could not respond.

The Rambelles fall in game one of the doubleheader 7-0 to UT Tyler and looked to respond in game two.

Going into game two, the Patriots would get a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Rambelles did not quit.

The bats were warming up in the first for Angelo State, Bailey Martinez would put the Rambelles on the board with a run in on a triple hit. Later on in the game, Maleya Burns ran it in with her first home run of the season, with Ashlyn Lerma would finish up for the Rambelles on a Paxton Scheurer triple to go up 3-1.

The Ramberlles bounce back in this one, splitting the doubleheader with the 3-2 win over UT Tyler.