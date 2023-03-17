SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rambelles hosted the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds, Friday afternoon in a doubleheader to start a three-game series.

The bats were hot in game one, Ashton McMillan hit a double toward left field, scoring in Bailey Martinez.

Lindsey Evans got the job done for the Rambelles, she hit a two-out solo home run.

Later on, in the fourth inning, Keilei Garcia hit another solo home run to close out a 3-1 victory in game one.

Going into game two, ENMU would jump out on the board first with a home run, but the Rambelles would quickly tie it back up.

The Greyhounds would hit another solo home run before stacking on five more runs in the third inning.

Keilei Garcia and Paxton Schuerer would hit a fielder’s choice to bring in Bailey Martinez and Ashlyn Lerma.

The Rambelles would fall in game two 9-5 against ENMU and split the doubleheader.

Angelo State will be back in action Saturday afternoon to close the series against the Greyhounds.