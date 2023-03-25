SAN ANGELO, TX. — With less than a month left until the end of the regular season, the Angelo State softball team picked up a doubleheader split Saturday, winning game one 8-0, and falling in game two 13-0.

After a scoreless first four innings, the Rambelles bats came alive in the fifth and sixth innings pushing all across all eight runs.

In the fifth, former Central Lady Cat Ashton McMillian would double down the left field line, scoring Ashton Dirner and Ashlyn Lerma before Paxton Scheurer hit a two-run home run.

In the sixth, it would be costly errors for the Rattlers and a wild pitch that would plate three runners before a sacrifice fly by Scheurer scored the eighth run.

On the mound, Genesis Armendariz would throw a complete game one-hitter striking out two St. Mary’s batters to pick up her 13th win of the season.

In game two, the Rambelles would only muster up one hit as the Rattlers topped Angelo State 13-0 to earn a split in the day’s action.

The Rambelles are now 22-15 on the season and 14-12 in conference play and will close out the three-game series tomorrow at 1 p.m.