SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rambelles were back out on the diamond to close out a three-game series against the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

Angelo State would strike first with an Ashton McMillan solo home run to put the Rambelles on the board.

Paxton Scheurer and Bailey Martinez would have copy-and-paste plays back to back, hitting the ball to the back right wall bringing in Ashlyn Lerma and Scheurer would run in on Martinez’s triple.

The Rambelles get the 4-1 win over the Greyhounds to capture another Lone Star Conference series win.