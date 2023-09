SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rambelle soccer team defeated East Central 4-0 Saturday at the ASU Soccer Complex.

Isabella Hernandez crossed the ball into the box for a tap-in for Abby James, who scored the game’s first goal.

Abigail Gutierrez hit one from outside the box to give the Rambelles a 2-0 lead.

The Rambelles face the Colorado School of Mines on September 7th.