HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles complete sweep over St. Edward’s, remain perfect at home

SAN ANGELO– No. 9 Angelo State Softball beat St. Edward’s 7-3 in game two of their doubleheader to sweep the Hilltoppers in the two-game series. ASU won the first game over St. Edward’s, 8-0 in six innings.

The Belles (19-6, 5-3 LSC) won their 5th straight and also improved their home record to 11-0. They will hit the road to Kingsville to face Texas A&M Kingsville (17-9, 2-2 LSC) in three-game series starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday for a doubleheader at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field.

