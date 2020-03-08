HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State beats St. Mary’s in extras

SAN ANGELO– The No. 9 Angelo State Rambelles defeated St. Mary’s 10-7 in eight innings in a single game on Saturday at Mayer Field.

The Rambelles (17-6, 3-3 LSC) put up four runs in the first innings, which included a two-run home run from Courtney Barnhill. The senior outfielder broke a school record in all-time home runs with 47, previously broken by Kenedy Urbany.

St. Mary’s trailed 7-2 going into the 7th inning, and scored six runs to tie the game and send it to extras. Paxton Scheurer hit a three-run home run to lift the Rambelles to victory in walk-off fashion.

Angelo State will host St. Edwards (12-8, 3-3) for a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m.

