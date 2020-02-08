HIGHLIGHTS: No. 6 Wall captures District 4-3A title with win over Ballinger

BALLINGER — The No. 6 Wall Lady Hawks continued their dominant play in District 4-3A with a 41-26 win over the Ballinger Lady Bearcats Friday night.

Wall improved to 12-0 in district with the win and captured the District 4-3A championship behind Kamryn Williams’ game-high 15 points.

