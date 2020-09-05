Ozona High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Wink blows past Ozona for second win

WINK, Texas — No. 5 Wink defeated the Ozona Lions 35-19 at Wildcat Field on Friday Night.

The Lions fall to 1-1 on the year and will face Reagan County (1-1) on Sept. 11 at Lion Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Ozona is favored by 44 points by TexasFootball.com.

