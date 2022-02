SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State men’s baseball team would score five unanswered runs to beat UT Tyler 5-4 on Monday afternoon.

Austin Beck would launch a solo home run in the 7th inning to give the Rams the 5-4 lead in route to the victory.

The Rams will continue conference play next weekend as they head to UAFS for a four-game series beginning Friday, Feb. 11.