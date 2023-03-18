SAN ANGELO, TX—The third-ranked Angelo State Rams baseball team bounced back in a big way, capturing a 6-1 victory in game one and a 4-3 win in game two on Saturday afternoon at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

In game one, Jordan Williams doubled to lead off the second inning, and Tyler Boggs hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Williams to put the Rams on the board first. Williams found another score in the fourth inning to double the lead.

Kade Bragg improved to 7-0 on the season, only allowing four hits and one unearned run while striking out seven.

In game two, Rams would take the lead in the fifth inning, but the Rattlers would come back to tie things in the following inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, singles by Kamden Kelton and Justin Harris and a walk from pinch-hitter Austin Beck loaded the bases for Johnson, who took one for the team with a walk-off hit by a pitch to end the inning.

The Rams improve to 25-4 and 23-4 in LSC play; they will end the series tomorrow with the Rattlers at 1 p.m.